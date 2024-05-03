Deadpool & Wolverine is about two months away from releasing in the theatres. Recently, the lead actors, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, opened up about their most-anticipated movie, in an interview. Hugh revealed he almost donned the comic-accurate suit in The Wolverine while Ryan spoke about the pumped-up action in the MCU flick. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, this will be the only MCU movie this year; hence, all eyes are on it. While Disney is known for not being too gory and maintaining content suitable for kids, it has kept the movie R-rated and faithful to its comic book material.

The fans went crazy when pictures of Hugh Jackman in the yellow and blue suit from Deadpool & Wolverine’s sets were revealed, and after seeing him in it in the film’s trailer, they were more pumped up. Hugh recently shared his experience of donning the suit in an interview with Empire magazine. He revealed, “We almost did it in The Wolverine. But from the moment I put it on here, I was like, ‘How did we never do this?’ It looked so right; it felt so right. I was like, ‘That’s him.'”

Hugh continued, “There are different sides of Wolverine we haven’t seen before in the movies. It was exciting for me… It’s great for Deadpool to have someone who will punch him in the face.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds says Deadpool & Wolverine is a love story; he said, “It feels like the most Deadpool movie in the history of Deadpool. As much as I take the ever-loving f*cking piss out of him every day, underneath that is a genuine love story.”

Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed that Wade Wilson is fascinated by the Sacred Timeline but soon learns that it is a very tricky thing “and the stakes are universe-sized.”

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will open in the theatres on July 26.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

