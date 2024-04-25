The world is waiting to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman back on the screen together with Deadpool & Wolverine. Recently, Marvel dropped a new trailer, which received a great response. However, sad news has struck them due to the death of one of the key members of the movie’s team. Ray Chan, a long-time associate of Marvel known for his work as a production designer on films starring Ryan and Hugh, passed away this week.

Marvel shared the unfortunate news on their official website and remembered Ray Chan for his incredible work for many years. In a statement, Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito shared, “Ray was first and foremost a good friend to everyone at Marvel Studios. He was a talented collaborator who brought creativity and attention to detail to every frame of every movie he worked on, and who was able to bring out the best in each department he worked with. He was the nicest human being and was such a pleasure to work with, hugely generous, and the kind of person who could take the seed of an idea and turn it into something beautiful.”

Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito added that they were devastated by Ray’s passing and offered condolences to his family and friends. The reason for Ray Chan’s death is not mentioned.

Along with working for Deadpool & Wolverine as a Production designer, he also did the same work for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Chan first worked for the Marvel Studios as a Supervising Art Director for Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Natalie Portman’s Thor: The Dark World. He also contributed to other MCU movies like Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

