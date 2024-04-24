Friends was and will always be one of the most loved English sitcoms. In the 90s, six people made a permanent place in our hearts. The show stars Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, David Schwimmer as Ross, Matthew Perry as Chandler, Courteney Cox as Monika, Matt LeBlanc as Joey and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe.

On October 28, 2023, Matthew Perry, everyone’s beloved Chandler, passed away at the age of 54. The actor was found dead at his Pacific Palisades home. The news of Perry’s demise shattered all the fans worldwide, and even his co-stars were shocked.

Friends Finale Anniversary

On May 6, 2024, Friends will complete 20 years since the finale episode aired. The finale titled ‘The Last One’ in season 10 leaves a bittersweet feeling as we see our favourite amigos go separate ways to live their beautiful lives. To mark the anniversary, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc might have something planned to honour Matthew Perry.

As reported by US Weekly, a source informed, “The prospect of having a reunion or a formal get-together without Matthew is bittersweet. There will be a huge void. But they know Matthew would’ve wanted them to carry on and celebrate the show. So that’s very much on their minds as they move forward.” The source revealed that Jennifer Aniston is severely affected by Perry’s death, and she was in pieces for months. The actress still finds it challenging to come to an acceptance of his loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Even though Friends fans will miss Chandler terribly, we can’t wait to see what the cast plans for May 6, 2024. Reportedly, the cast will post something on social media or have a private get-together. The source mentioned that the actors know each other’s birthdays and anniversaries. So, they are discussing how to celebrate Friends’ finale episode’s 20th anniversary. The cast wants to keep Matthew Perry’s memory alive and celebrate his life and character.

Must Read: Zendaya’s Threesome With Josh O’Connor & Mike Faist In Challengers Breaks The Internet; Actress Reveals Parents’ Reaction To Steamy Scenes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News