Friends is considered as one of the most iconic TV shows. The show aired from 1994 to 2004 and dealt with themes of adulthood, friendships, romantic relationships, career, breakups, being parents, and much more. It stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

In the ten seasons, many top Hollywood actors made special appearances on the show. Top stars from Julia Roberts to Brad Pitt graced Friends and entertained the TV audience. Sometimes, some characters make a short appearance as supporting actors. However, it looks like not every actor had a pleasant experience shooting for the series. At least that’s what actress Olivia Williams has to say.

Olivia Williams appeared in Friends Season 4, during Ross (David Schwimmer) and Emily’s (Helen Baxendale) wedding in London. The actress played one of Emily’s bridesmaids, Felicity and flirted with Joey (Matt LeBlanc). In an interview with The Independent, Olivia shared how a producer yelled at one of the actresses who didn’t turn up on the sets the next day.

The Friends actress revealed, “Gosh. Well, just as an example, I was taken to the studio in a shared car with a wonderful actress whose character, I think, was called ‘Old Woman.’ At one point, a producer – who shall remain nameless – just yelled at her: ‘You’re not funny!’ And she didn’t come back the next day. So that was alarming.”

“Oh, and Friends was a brand, and you had to fit the brand. You go into hair and make-up, and you’re told, ‘There’s a look here, this is what we do.’ And that involved, essentially, plucking off all of your eyebrows. Literally, ‘please don’t take my eyebrows off, I might need them in another job!’ But yes, that’s that sense in which it was harrowing,” revealed Olivia Williams.

