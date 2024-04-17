Sydney Sweeney is currently the hot topic in Hollywood, and she is getting more exposure with her back-to-back movies. However, not everyone is fond of this young talent. Recently, veteran Hollywood producer Carol Baum spoke on this and gave her unfiltered opinion on the actress’s rising popularity. Baum even called Sweeney’s film Anyone But You ‘unwatchable.’ Keep scrolling to get all the juice.

For the unversed, Baum is an American producer known for working with Dolly Parton’s TV and film production company with Sandy Gallin and Sadollar Productions. She has been associated with movies like Dead Ringers, Fly Away Home, True Identity, and more. On the other hand, Sweeney gradually rose to fame with her shows Euphoria and The White Lotus. She recently joined the Marvel with Madame Web. Unfortunately, it was a big box office dud. Sydney also appeared in the horror flick Immaculate.

Carol Baum recently sat for an interview with the Daily Mail after screening her 1988 film, Dead Ringers, as per Page Six. She claimed Sydney Sweeney is not ‘pretty’ and ‘can’t act’. Sweeney said, “I don’t get Sydney Sweeney.” Baum explained that she did not understand the hype about the Euphoria actress, so she watched her movie Anyone But You. She added, “I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her.”

Carol Baum declared it ‘unwatchable.’ The Hollywood producer also revealed that she had asked her students at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. But she was again dissatisfied by their answers. Baum said, “I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty; she can’t act. Why is she so hot?'” The producer recalled nobody had an answer to that. Luckily, she is not all bitter about Sydney Sweeney.

However, Carol is unsure whether she would turn down a project featuring Sydney Sweeney. She gave a dicey answer on that front: “We all want to get the movie made, and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made.”

On the work front, Sydney Sweeney was last seen in Michael Mohan’s Immaculate, released in the US on March 22.

