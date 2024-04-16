Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya continue entertaining fans on the big screens with Dune 2. Released in several phases starting March 1, 2024, the epic science fiction film has scored another huge weekend. Scroll below for the latest exciting updates at the worldwide box office.

Dune: Part Two has broken several records during its theatrical run. It surpassed Wonka to become Timothee Chalamet’s highest-grossing film. It is also the highest-grossing film of 2024, with no competitor nearby. The sci-fi also scored the biggest-ever opening for Timothee, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler as well as director Denis Villeneuve.

Dune 2 Box Office Overseas Collection

As per Luiz Fernando, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer continues its glorious run with another $7.8 million added to the kitty on the seventh weekend. Dune 2 has also surpassed the collections of The Batman ($3.8 million) during the same time. Although there was a drop of 50.6% from last weekend, the numbers are still impressive, considering the film has completed over a month at the box office.

The overall box office collection from the international markets currently stands at $412.4 million. These are earnings from approximately 73 markets.

Dune 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Timothee Chalamet starrer added another 272.1 million from the US box office. The overall collections at the worldwide box office have surged to 684.5 million.

As per the trade analysts, Dune 2 will complete its theatrical run around 700-720 million worldwide.

More about Dune: Part Two

The film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub, among others.

Denis Villeneuve is now working on Dune 3.

