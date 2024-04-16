The 23rd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has kicked off recently with Lana Del Ray, Tyler, The Creator, and Joja Cat as the headliners for the festival. It is commonly referred to as Coachella, and several celebs make guest appearances at the featured sets; for example, Billie Eilish was one of the guests on Lana Del Ray’s set.

Several artists, from Beyoncé to Harry Styles and more, have entertained the people at the event over the years. But how much do they earn from their Coachella gigs? Have you ever wondered about that? If so, then this is the article for you. Although the numbers for this year’s headliners have yet to be revealed, we have the numbers for the artists who have performed in the last few years.

According to Just Jared, music artists on the lower lines of the lineup earn about $10K for appearing at the festival. The headliners, meanwhile, get a lucrative paycheck. In 2023, Bad Bunny headlined the Coachella festival, and as per Trapital Podcast, the Puerto Rican rapper earned $5 million for his performances. In 2022, The Weeknd replaced Kanye West and made a whopping $8.5 million, as per The Music.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Coachella did not occur in 2020 or 2021. In 2019, Ariana Grande was paid $8 million, as per Variety’s report, and Billboard claimed Beyoncé received $8-$12 million for her performances in 2018. In 2017 The New Yorker revealed that Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Radiohead took home between $3 million–$4 million.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Sirius XM, Cardi B once revealed getting $70K per weekend for Coachella in 2018. She also revealed that she spent around $300K on her stage set.

For the unversed, the 23rd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Coachella 2024 began on April 12.

