AP Dhillon was one of the artists who got to perform at the Coachella 2024. The music and arts festival is held between two weekends – April 12-14 and April 19-21. The first batch of artists got to perform last weekend at the Empire Polo Club. Dhillon fans were quite delighted to see the Indian-Canadian musician grace the stage.

AP Dhillon songs have become quite popular, especially in India. His singles have garnered a lot of views and love from his fans worldwide. However, Dhillon’s action at Coachella didn’t impress his fandom. On his Instagram page, the ‘With You’ singer shared a video from his performance at the music and art festival. In the video, AP is seen breaking his guitar on stage.

After performing a set with his guitar, AP Dhillon smashed it on the stage. While the audience there couldn’t stop cheering, the comments section was not filled with positive reactions. Some even compared him with Amar Singh Chamkila star Diljit Dosanjh, who recently held a concert in Mumbai. The Brown Munde singer captioned his post, “BROWN MUNDE HAVE LEFT THE DESERT”.

Check out AP Dhillon’s Post Below –

In the comments, one person wrote, “That is what makes Diljit different from others.” Another follower commented, “And you think doing this looked good?” One of Dhillon’s followers wrote under his post, “Not the guitar, not the guitar, not the guitar.” One more person wrote, “Use this as a cringe button.” Another commentator compared him with Diljit Dosanjh and wrote, “Not even a patch on Diljit Dosanjh’s shows!!! Very mediocre!!”

Check out the screenshots of some comments under the singer’s video –

In another post, AP Dhillon shared all the exciting moments from his performance at Coachella. Even in that post, fans are expressing their disappointment over the singer breaking his guitar.

