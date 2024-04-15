Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar are the most significant assets of the music world in our country. They have presented us with countless melodious songs, both duets and individually. Unfortunately, both the legends have passed away, leaving a massive void in the music world. Throughout their career, there have been several exciting incidents that sometimes resurface and become amusing for fans.

Mangeshkar was fondly known as the Nightingale of India, and in her book, she talks about the first time she met Kumar. She was working on the movie Ziddi when she came across Kishore Kumar for the first time and thought that the late singer was stalking her. Keep scrolling for more.

According to Hindustan Times, Lata Mangeshkar in her book, Lata Mangeshkar: In Her Own Voice, author and documentary maker Nasreen Munni Kabeer recollected the incident. As per that, the songstress was going to the Bombay Talkies studio when she crossed paths with Kishore Kumar. Lata took the train from Grand Road to Malad to go to Bombay Talkies, and Kumar was also in the same compartment, sitting close to the songstress.

When Lata Mangeshkar arrived at the Malad station, Kishore Kumar got off there and reportedly walked behind her till the Bombay Talkies. She told the author of her book that she took a carriage to the studio as it was a bit far. Lata recalled that Kishore Kumar also hired a carriage, making her believe he was stalking her. She complained about it to the composer. Lata was working on the movie Ziddi with esteemed composer Khemchand Prakash.

Lata Mangeshkar recalled, “We rode along, and finally, we both entered the studio. I thought to myself, ‘Something strange is going on here. This fellow is following me. I asked Khemchand ji: ‘Uncle, who is this boy? He’s following me.”

Khemchand Prakash cleared up the misunderstanding and let Lata know that he was Kishore Kumar, Ashok Kumar’s brother. For the unversed, Ashok Kumar was one of the studio’s owners, Bombay Talkies.

Lata Mangeshkar shared that she and Kishore Kumar recorded the duet Ye Kaun Aya Re Karke Sola Singar that day.

Lata passed away in 2022 at the age of 92. Meanwhile, Kishore Kumar left us in 1987, when he was 58 years old. The movie Ziddi featured Dev Anand, Kamini Kaushal, and Praan in crucial roles.

