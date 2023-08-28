Lata Mangeshkar was a talent unparalleled. Her songs continue to bring joy to every generation and will continue to do so for years to come. She was a true legend, and her legacy is something which can never be forgotten. If we tell you to pick your favourite song of hers. you might end up spending hours thinking, listening and deciding but would never reach a conclusion. But what if we tell you that there was once a time that she was not even paid for these songs!

Also, not only was she not paid, but she was at times tricked into singing for her and then the producers, and filmmakers turning a blind eye towards her payments! There was once that the singing legend herself revealed about the same in an interview.

The clip which was shared by an Instagram account the_queen_of_melody, dedicated to the late singer, Lata Mangeshkar revealed, “Mere paise bahut khaaye logon ne shuru shuru mein. Chunki mujhe paise maangna, mujhe samajh mein nahi aata tha ki kaise hota hai industry mein kaise baat karni chahiye, kya hota hai. To agar kisi ne de diye to diye warna gaye.”

Interestingly, Lata ji used to charge Rs 500 in the 50s. While her sister Asha Bhosle had to settle for Rs 150 per song. Later, the Luka Chhupi singer started charging Rs 20,000 for each song which eventually reached Rs 50,000 per song and then at an unbelievable peak of Rs 2 lakh per song.

She once charged her usual quote for a Chattisgarhi song but returned Rs 50,000 after the recording and asked the musicians to have some sweets on her behalf since it was her first Chhatisgarhi song.

According to various media reports and as quoted by Bollywood Shaadis, Lata Mangeshkar had a net worth of Rs 360 crore. That is 3600 million. Imagine from getting tricked to not being paid to mounting a wealth of 3.6 billion in a single lifetime. That is what one should define as success.

Lata Mangeshkar was a force of nature. Her voice was a gift to the world, and she used it to bring joy and happiness to millions. She was a true legend, and her legacy will live on for generations to come.

While we tune in to ‘Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Ye’ rn, you can bo back to her anecdote about not getting paid here.

