Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is one of the most popular directors in the film industry. He rose to fame with his directorial The Kashmir Files, which was released in 2022. The film is centred around the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Indian-administered Kashmir.

Renowned for his candid expression of opinions, the filmmaker has once more directed his critique towards Bollywood and its luminaries. In his outspoken manner, the director asserted that the presence of certain actors has led to an air of shallowness in Bollywood films. He delved further into how these seemingly ‘uninspiring’ celebrities have cast a detrimental shadow over his own career trajectory, even leading him to contemplate a potential exit from the industry due to its toll on his mental well-being.

Vivek Agnihotri recently appeared on the Unscripted Podcast wherein he said, “I am not saying it arrogantly, but rather I am telling the truth. I started feeling that the stars I work with, are not educated and have no idea about the world. I am far more intelligent than them and my worldview is definitely better than theirs. So their dumbness was pulling me down. They are so dumb that they pull you down with them.”

Vivek Agnihotri continued, “Why is Indian cinema so dumb? Bollywood films are dumb because of their stars. The stars are so dumb that they make every director and writer become dumb. They assume the audience is very dumb. As a writer and director, my film’s worth is equal to the star of the film. The film is never known because of me, the film is always known because of the dumb actor. So I resigned mentally from Bollywood.”

The director of The Vaccine War highlighted that Bollywood continually offers the audience a repetitive genre of movies, merely enhancing them with added doses of ‘masala’. He said, “The audience is very intelligent, if you provide them with intelligent material, they will consume it. For example, there is a bookstore, they sell Playboy and they also sell Bhagavad Gita. The Gita sales are lower when compared to Playboy. So I came out of this whole idea of ‘selling’ and I totally reinvented myself.”

Vivek Agnihotri’s next project is reportedly based on the 1984 anti-sikh riots and is titled ‘The Delhi Files.’ He is also awaiting the release of The Vaccine War.

