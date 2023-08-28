Shah Rukh Khan is the OG Romance King, right from playing Raj with a mandolin and making way to our hearts to dancing without music and still making it one of the most beautiful romantic acts of Hindi Cinema he has been there done that. When he smiles with the dimple on his face and giggles with his arms open, you feel a tickle in your bones as if he is the chosen one to spread love.

However, do you know that the actor is not very fond of the genre? That he did not want to do romantic roles when DDLJ was offered to him or he found Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai a pimp! However, it was Yash Chopra who told him that only romantic film would change his fate, and oh man, he was such a visionary to say so.

The entire industry should be thankful to Aditya Chopra & Yash Chopra for giving us Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, who loves action and wanted to be an action star once was asked in an interview about him not being a fan of the romantic genre. And his answer would make you believe why, he is the OG charmer!

When a journalist during the promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal asked SRK, “You are not fond of this genre and you really don’t like love stories.” the Pathaan actor quipped, “Main ek controversial baat bolun. I love making love, I don’t like watching it. Accha hai naa ye? Ki mujhe..Making love is happier than watching it to Main dekhta nahi hun, main karta hun.”

He further confessed about making love and said, “I like it. I love doing love stories. Mujhse us din, hum jab film shoot kar rahe the Anupama Chopra ne mujhse poocha tha ki aap again lover ban rahe ho. I’m no longer a lover. I am love. I genuinely feel that. In a good way. I am not being pompous. I feel it, I understand, I like to analyse it, I like to sense it and somehow that comes through I guess in ther movies.”

Anushka Sharma, who was there to promote their film Jab Harry Met Sejal with the Jawan actor said, “Whatever he is saying ki bagal mein kaun si ladki hai, saamne kaun si ladki hai, wo dekh ke main romance karta hun but in my opinion Shah Rukh can romance this mic also and look at the mic with the same kind of love he would look at the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan has changed gears after he took a break from films post Anand L Rai’s Zero debacle. Interestingly, his last few romantic films were all unimpressive. While Jab Harry Met Sejal, despite getting made from the Prince of Chaotic Romance, Imtiaz Ali, did not find any lovers, Zero pushed SRK to take a break from the Industry.

He changed his gear as he came back with an action-packed adventure in Pathaan and is all set with another action extravaganza Pathaan. Amidst his actions come back, his confession about his romantic roles proves why this Industry will never have a better lover than Shah Rukh Khan. You can watch it here.

