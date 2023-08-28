AR Rahman has brought pride to our country multiple times with international recognition. His music for Slumdog Millionaire won two Oscars in 2008 – Best Original Score and Best Original Song. But despite achieving such huge milestones, the Indian musical composer feels pigeonholed in Hollywood. Scroll below for details as he exposes the dark side of the Western industry.

His talent has not just pulled him to the Academy Awards, but AR has also won as many as six National Awards, two Grammy awards, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe award. He should have ideally been in the international market, thriving and enjoying the position of a global icon like Priyanka Chopra did in the acting industry. But the musician is now expressing his disappointment as he felt caged of sorts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Forbes, AR Rahman exposed the dark side of Hollywood as he shared, “As an Indian composer, winning an Oscar and all that stuff, there is a pigeonhole you are put into. ‘Oh Indian stuff, let’s go to AR!’ Even though I have done 127 Hours, Pele and other stuff but still the urge… There’s nothing bad with that. I am doing a lot of Indian movies. I love doing Indian movies. I am proud. But I also love to do something that is completely unrelated to India as a creative expression. To get those is very difficult in Hollywood; all the places are already taken.”

Meanwhile, AR Rahman also grabbed a lot of eyeballs after he confessed that he liked R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect better than Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

On the professional front, Rahman provided his music for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Jawan Trailer EXCLUSIVE Review: Shah Rukh Khan Gifts Bollywood Its Massiest Promo In Years & It Might Shatter The Internet Today; Fans, Ready Ah?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News