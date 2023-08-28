The Jawan trailer is HERE! Yep, you read that right. Today might be the day when we get to see Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar and after Karan Johar secretly declaring it as the ‘trailer of the century’, we’ve got a few more extra details with us. So, let’s go on this wild ride together, ready ah?

Before getting into the deets of the trailer, let’s congratulate the marketing team of the film for the immense hype they’ve created around the film. From popularising an unheard term ‘prevue’ instead of the teaser, we almost saw the trailer in the 2-minute 13-second long clip released in early July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the span of 45 days, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner launched 2 songs (Zinda Banda, Chaleya), one audio theme (Prevue Theme) and the third song’s teaser (Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya) which was released yesterday.

According to the routine Bollywood format, we should’ve seen the release of the song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ but nope, as this is the true-blue Pan-India film from Bollywood, we’re in for many surprises.

Okay, coming back to the Jawan Trailer, first of all, our sources confirmed that Karan Johar was indeed talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s film in his hinting Instagram story yesterday. So, yes, he has indeed called it the ‘trailer of the century’ & do we agree with it? Let’s analyse the details that we are getting from the source.

“The trailer has been watched by a few selected industry insiders (probably Rani Mukerji as well) at the RCE’s office last night and the reports are extraordinary. It’s edited in a way that every frame exudes excitement and we don’t remember when was the last time Bollywood saw a trailer this massy (some good Salman Khan movie for sure),” added the source.

Now, didn’t that pump up your expectations from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer? It did the same with us and we were lucky to get out few more things out of the little birdy. The source continued, “The trailer packs Shah Rukh Khan 6-7 different looks and all in a way that you’ll crave to know the story behind them. It might be too cliched to say but this will have Shah Rukh Khan doing some never-seen-before stuff. This goes without saying that it’s high on massy action and we could see few of the best hand-to-hand combat sequences as well.”

Phew, phew! Okay, without spoiling anything further, we’ll let you watch the much-expected Jawan trailer and decide for yourself if Karan Johar‘s claims are true but we just wanted to add a few details aligning with what he said. Shah Rukh Khan fans, ready ah?

Must Read: Gadar 2 Beats Pathaan, Baahubali 2 (Hindi) To Earn 450 Crore Fastest In Just 17 Days, Here’s How Many Days Shah Rukh Khan & Prabhas Led Films Took To Breach The Same!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News