Shah Rukh Khan has time and again proved why he is called the King Khan and why he is here to rule the movie kingdom. SRK starrer Jawan, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7 is already making as strong impression across the country given that the actor delivered a mass hit with Pathaan in January 2023. Shah Rukh Khan is riding the wave as Jawan’s advance booking opened in a few select theatres of Mumbai and Thane and they went houseful in no time. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Hours after Shah Rukh Khan shared a teaser of a new single from Jawan, the advance ticket booking opened and the loyal fan followers of the actor lapped it up with the makers taking a complete advantage of the hysteria Shah Rukh enjoys.

The fans did not waste any time in logging into Twitter and sharing the screenshots of the cinema halls filling fast in Mumbai and Thane. It was also revealed that the tickets are going up to Rs 1100 in some places for Jawan. We most recently reported how Shah Rukh’s Jawan is gearing up for a monstrous start in USA as well with the film being very close to touching the $200K mark for day 1 at the USA box office which, for the unversed, is a big deal for an Indian movie. Speaking of the advance booking in India, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is clearly aiming for the moon.

Social media users were quick to react to Jawan’s advance booking in Mumbai and Thane. One user stated, “It’s just a beginning the #Jawan. Just wait till official booking starts, It will set new benchmarks in Advance ticket sales in domestic markets after. And #JawanTrailer will boost up the booking Speed.#ShahRukhKhan back in form.”

Another stated, “Cinepolis Thane SOLD OUT within 15 minutes of Advance Booking. Ye to bas shuruwaat hai #Jawan ticket is going to be sold faster than #Pathaan. PATHAAN KA BAAP JAWAN.”

One fan shared, “Bro in #Thane advance booking of #JAWAN started.. 6 shows filling fast..” And, another said, “Ticket price 1100rs theatre almost housfull shows fast filling like fire.” An elated fan tweeted, “Housefull hona start ho gya hai.” As another chimed in, “Hyderabad can open advance booking tommorow morning and we can expect earth shattering response.”

One person tweeted, “RAMPAGE !!! within half hour almost all shows sold out. Ticket price 1100rs. “Another concluded, “Advance booking started in Cinepolis, Vivana Mall …All are First filling Mode….storm coming soon.”

Jawan is helmed by Atlee, and the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra in key roles, The movie will also see Thalapathy Vijay & Deepika Padukone in special cameos.

