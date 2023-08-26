Aamir Khan, who is currently on a self-imposed career break in order to spend time with his family and to probably decode his next big move, looks like has finally made up his mind about where he is going to invest his time and money. If new reports are to be believed, Mr. Perfectionist has come on board for the Ujjwal Nikam biopic with acclaimed producer Dinesh Vijan. But Is Aamir going to produce the movie or going to star in it as a lead? Scroll down to know the scoop.

It was recently reported that Aamir Khan is walking in the footsteps of his counterpart Shah Rukh Khan and is willing to do a high-octane action flick with Yash Raj Films. However, nothing has been confirmed on this. Koimoi will keep you posted.

Circling back to Aamir Khan’s next big move, according to Pinkvilla, it has been reported that after his last movie Laal Singh Chaddha, tanked miserably, Aamir is apparently coming on board as a producer for the Ujjwal Nikam biopic with Dinesh Vijan. Shedding light on the same a source spilled the beans saying, “Aamir was introduced to the journey of Ujjwal Nikam in the pre-pandemic times, and he has been interested in bringing it to the spectacle ever since then.” The insider continued, “There have been several drafts of scripts written by multiple producer partners, but after all the discussions, Aamir is now on the verge of locking his association with Dinesh Vijan on the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic.”

The source also hinted that the 3 Idiots star was once considering to star in a movie but as of now, he will be linked with the project as a producer.

“The idea is to take it on floors in 2024 and the casting calls are expected to roll out from year-end,” said the source adding, “While Aamir was definitely considering to lead the biopic himself, one can’t say if it’s a film starring Aamir Khan or a production with another actor stepping in to play the lead at this point in time.”

Aamir Khan apparently has been seriously thinking about his next big move after Laal Singh Chaddha got a thumbs down from the audience. He recently even walked out of the Campeones remake which was to be helmed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame RS Prasanna since he was not sure about the genre of the film.

Speaking of his acting role, Aamir might join hands with Rajkumar Hirani, which might be a biopic of Indian Cricketer Lala Amarnath.

