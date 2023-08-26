Kangana Ranaut doesn’t mince her words, and when she declared a war against nepotism, she stood by it. She has time and again bashed Karan Johar and his bias towards Alia Bhatt. But do you know Mahesh Bhatt once compared his daughter’s struggles in Bollywood and equated it to those of the Chandramukhi 2 actress? Scroll below as old video resurfaces and leaves the netizens furious!

There’s no denying that Alia has proved her acting chops to achieve the status of one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood today. But it would also be safe to say that she got the required push as Karan Johar launched her in Student Of The Year, and that helped her grab a lot of eyeballs. Ever since, KJo has also blessed her with some biggies like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Gully Boy, amongst others, while she was climbing up the ladder to success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the promotions of Begum Jaan, Mahesh Bhatt along with Vidya Balan, Gauahar Khan and the team sat in a conversation with NDTV. The reporter sparked the conversation of nepotism and asked the filmmaker his take on the outsider vs insider debate. To this, Mahesh responded, “There is no denying Kangana was right in a way that the film industry is inward looking. To say that every narrative of every achiever has become easy because it takes birth in a family of a filmmaker is untrue. The climb for Alia, from Juhu to the Box Office was as difficult as Kangana.”

As the video resurfaced on the internet, netizens have been backlashing Mahesh Bhatt for comparing the struggles of Kangana Ranaut with star kid Alia Bhatt.

A user wrote, “Now how can you blame Kangana, 🤣 This guy is completely stupid”

Another mocked, “Ek outsider ke struggle ki keemat tum kya jaano Mahesh babu 🤌”

“Am I the only one who think this Bhatt family is pathetic? I can’t stand them even for a second,” read a comment.

A user wrote a detailed message that began, “Wow the delusional world they live in….”

Check out the thread below:

What is your take on Mahesh Bhatt’s comparison?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades Lost The National Award For Being A Copy Of A South Film, Director Denied To Sue Because Of “South Indian Filmmakers’ Generosity…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News