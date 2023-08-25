The entertainment industry has been making a buzz ever since the 66th National Awards were announced yesterday, with Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, The Kashmir Files, Allu Arjun and others making headlines for their historic win. But it seems like fans are not too happy with the jury for snubbing Vicky Kaushal over Allu for ‘Best Actor’ for Sardar Udham and reacting to it in the comments on social media. Read to know the scoop below.

For those who don’t know, Vicky gave a terrific performance in Sardar, based on the life of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh and received raving reviews from fans and critics. And as for Allu’s Pushpa, the film shattered some of the biggest records at the box office, and the second instalment will be released later this year.

A Reddit page ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’ shared a post featuring Vicky Kaushal’s still from Sardar Udham with a caption that read, “How Vicky Kaushal’s Udham Singh lost the NFA for Best Actor to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is beyond me.”

Soon, the post started getting reactions, with fans reacting to Vicky’s snub at the National Awards; take a look at it below:

Reacting to the post on the platform, a user commented, “I Will be not surprised if Sunny Deol wins it for Gadar 2 🤣”

Another user said, “The jallianwala scene in sardar udham sends chills down your spine. To award a hyper masculine role over a freedom fighter’s saga of revenge is an insult to the art of film making.”

A third commented, “Unbelievable ! I want what the jury was smoking while deciding.”

A fourth commented, “The biggest snub this year. Vicky killed it as Sardar Uddham Singh.. I won’t even comment on AA winning but the least the jury could have done was to have both of them win this. But they apparently have worms for brains.”

What are your thoughts on fans slamming Vicky Kaushal’s snub at the National Awards over Allu Arjun for Pushpa? Tell us in the space below.

