If there’s one film that the movie fanatics are waiting for now is, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Nayanthara in a pivotal role, along with Deepika Padukone’s cameo. The film is slated to release next month, and on to the series of new events; the first and early review for the SRK starrer is out, and it has blockbuster written over it with many ‘goosebumps moments’ reportedly. Scroll below to read the scoop.

SRK was last seen in YRF’s Pathaan, released earlier this year, starring Deepika and John Abraham in prominent roles and shattered some box office records for the superstar. As far as Jawan is concerned, this is the actor’s first collaboration with Atlee, known for some of the greatest films in the South film industry.

A user named Syed Irfan Ahmad took to his Twitter account and shared the first and early review of Shah Rukh Khan starrer and wrote, “Jawan censor done, according to the sources the movie has many goosebumps moment. Jawan is carrying a huge positive inside report from the censor team. Just wait for the box office tsunami on 7th September.”

It looks like fans will have a great time watching Jawan, and we can’t wait for this Tsunami to hit us soon.

Jawan censor done, according to the sources the movie has many goosebumps moment. Jawan is carrying the huge positive inside report from the censor team. Just wait for the box office tsunami on 7th September. pic.twitter.com/xR8QCkBD7X — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) August 22, 2023

Meanwhile, CBFC has asked makers to make 7 changes in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, including suicide and beheading scenes. The total duration of the film is around 169 minutes and 14 seconds after the edits.

What are your thoughts on the SRK starrer getting a positive start from fans? Tell us in the comments below.

