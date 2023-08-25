Yo Yo Honey Singh is a much-loved singer-rapper who has given the nation some major chartbuster hits such as Sunny Sunny, Desi Kalakaar, Chamak Challo, Dheere Dheere, Subha Hone Na De and more. Owing to troubles in his personal life and issues with alcohol, Singh took a break from the music scene but made a comeback a while ago.

Coming to why Honey Singh is making the news today, a video is doing the rounds on social media where the singer can be seen having a blast performing on a live stage in front of a live audience. Scroll below to check out his high-energy performance and read some comments netizens have been dropping on it.

Shared to Instagram by Viral Bhayani, the video was simply captioned, “Comeback is stronger than setback 🔥” The video – which now has thousands of comments and likes, sees Yo Yo Honey Singh dressed in a fitted black tank top, black ripped jeans and black shoes.

As seen in the video, Yo Yo Honey Singh can be seen having a blast dancing in front of hundreds of fans as fire lights up the stage. While Yo Yo fans were quick to drop in love with his high-energy performance, many others took to the comments and trolled the singer for his ‘dance’. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “Sukhe nashe is the power of the Lungi Dance singer’s energy,” while another added, “Joker of India.”

A third commented, “Konsi country ka bandar hain?” while a fourth joked, “PT sir during warm up 😂”

Trolling Yo Yo Honey Singh’s high energy jumps further, a fifth wrote, “Popcorn in cooker 😂” and a six commented, “When tala huva mirchi jyada tikka lage😂”

Some more comments on the video read, “Jab raat ko pata chaley agle din school ki chutti hai,” “Ghanta energy level kutta lag raha hai,” “Lawrence bishnoi na dekh le ye reel,” “Lagta hai pant meh ice gus gaye,” and lots more.

What do you think of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s high-energy performance? Let us know in the comments.

