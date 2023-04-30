Superstar Salman Khan has been making headlines for the last few months over receiving a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following the death threat, the actor has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police.

The gangster also confessed previously that the ‘goal of his life’ is to kill the superstar and added that the matter would end only after the actor apologises to the Bishnoi community for allegedly killing the blackbuck. Now Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has opened up about receiving threats.

Salman Khan recently appeared on an episode of Aap Ki Adalat wherein he shared how ‘security is better than insecurity’. He also mentioned how it is ‘not possible to ride a bicycle on the road’ because of these ‘serious’ death threats.

He said, “Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that’s why there is security.”

“I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a dialogue ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ ‘they have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once’. So, I got to be very careful,” Salman Khan added.

Salman further explained that whatever is destined to happen will happen but added that this does not mean he can roam around freely. “I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points towards god) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Shera’s around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days,” he said.

Salman Khan has been a target of Lawrence Bishnoi’s long-term surveillance. A man named “Roki Bhai” from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, called the superstar earlier this month and threatened to kill him on April 30. An arrest was made after it was later discovered that the call was made by a 16-year-old from Shahpur in Rajasthan. Later, Khan allegedly received a second email threatening to kill him, warning Rakhi Sawant.

