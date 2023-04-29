Shah Rukh Khan got married to the love of his life Gauri Khan in October 1991 which were the initial days of his career in Bollywood. While the actor was busy working hard to make it big in the industry, the actor also perfectly knew how to balance his work life with his personal. Shah Rukh while filming his movie Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman also managed to go on his honeymoon with Gauri. Read on to know how.

The co-producer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman Viveck Vaswani took to Twitter to share an interesting fact about King Khan’s honeymoon. Vaswani on social media revealed how SRK took out time to go on his honeymoon in Darjeeling with Gauri.

While sharing a throwback picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan from Darjeeling, Viveck Vaswani on Twitter wrote, “Honeymoon in Darjeeling while the first song of RajuBanGayaGentleman was being filmed. We went to Delhi, he got married and we went straight to Darjeeling to shoot… with the bride!!” In the throwback photo, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing the traditional printed cap whereas, Gauri can be seen in a stunning fuchsia-pink outfit. The two look incredibly happy in the picture while giving a glimpse of the beautiful landscape of Darjeeling. Shah Rukh Khan was in Darjeeling to shoot for the very first song of his movie Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and with his busy schedule, it seems he also took along his wife Gauri for their honeymoon.

Take a look:

Honeymoon in Darjeeling while the first song of RajuBanGayaGentleman was being filmed. We went to Delhi, he got married and we went straight to Darjeeling to shoot… with the bride!! pic.twitter.com/5H41I8O4nI — Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) April 28, 2023

Dilwale Dulhaniya leke aaye ☺️ Masha Allah it was the cutest and wholesome one… look at the happy bride's smile… and his whole world in his arms… Masha Allah 🥰 Even he married wearing this film's costume? Sweet little Babies @iamsrk 💖 @gaurikhan pic.twitter.com/zkAjZh2TVy — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) April 28, 2023

Social media users gushed over this unknown fact as one of the users wrote, “One of the many reasons he is THE KING of ROMANCE …reel or real ..no one does it better than him #SRK!”.

The next one tweeted, “My favorite couple in the whole world. They have made me believe that love is worth fighting for.” Another added, “Very sweet pic!” and one concluded, “Darj holds such a special place in my heart! The countless times I have been there, but I still want to go back in time and meet SRK there, while he was shooting for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman or MHN !This picture is absolutely adorable!”

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, for the unversed, was released in 1992, and apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film starred Juhi Chawla, Amrita Singh, and Nana Patekar in prominent roles.

