Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is well known for his action and comedy films. He is well known for helming films like Sooryavanshi, Singham, Simmba and many more. Now the filmmaker is expanding the copy universe, and it seems Kareena Kapoor Khan will be part of it.

As his copy universe is getting bigger and bigger, Deepika Padukone recently joined the Singham Again as ‘Lady Singham’. There is another addition to the franchise. Scroll down to know more.

As per the Mid-day report, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been signed up for Rohit Shetty‘s actioner Singham 3. The publication quoted a source as saying, “Kareena has been roped in as the female lead. Details regarding her character are being kept under wraps. The film is expected to go on floors by the year-end, and the team is excited to have the lead pair back.” Whether Kareena will reprise her role from Singham Returns is yet to be known.

Apart from the action film, the two have collaborated on several films like Golmaal Returns and Golmaal 3.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s filmography, which most recently appeared with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, is rather interesting. The actress just completed up filming for Hansal Mehta’s untitled movie, in which she apparently portrays a detective looking into a murder. Along with Kriti Sanon and Tabu, she will appear in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew. The Devotion of Suspect X by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat, is also forthcoming.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s previous film Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez, failed to make a mark at the box office. The filmmaker is helming a web series Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Deepika Padukone, and Prakash Raj, in the lead.

