Actor Karan Tacker, who is known for his roles in TV shows like ‘Love Ne Mila Di Jodi’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, etc, and participated in several reality shows like ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 7’ and ‘Nach Baliye 8’, was approached for stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, hosted by well-known filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

However, the actor has not yet given any confirmation about it, but as per the sources, he could be one of the contestants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The source said: “Karan Tacker has been approached for ‘KKK13’. If things work out between the makers and the actor, he can be seen on the show.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of American show ‘Fear Factor’. Shiv Thakare is the first confirmed contestant of the show and most probably, the shooting for new season will begin in the month of May in Cape Town and the show start in July. Erica Fernandes has also been approached. As per the media reports, Uorfi Javed and Nakuul Mehta can also be seen on the show. However, no official announcement has been made till now about any of the names.

The last season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ saw choreographer Tushar Kalia as the winner and Faisal Shaikh as the 1st runner up.

Must Read: Anupamaa: After High Voltage Divorce Drama, Rupali Ganguly Led Show To Witness 5-Year Leap With Some Fresh Characters & Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News