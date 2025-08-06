Kay Kay Menon’s web series Special Ops 2 is roaring on OTT, three weeks after its arrival. The web series is streaming on JioHotstar and has been the most-viewed web series of the week for three consecutive weeks. In three weeks, the total viewership of the show stands at a massive 21.6 million views.

Himmat Singh VS Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Kay Kay Menon’s show, created by Neeraj Pandey, is now the fourth most-viewed web series of 2025. It has surpassed the entire lifetime viewership of Paatal Lok Season 2. Jaideep Ahlawat’s web series registered a total viewership of 16.8 million.

Special Ops 2 OTT Verdict Week 3

Special Ops 2, in its third week, garnered a viewership of 4.9 million, taking the top spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of July 28 – August 3, as per Ormax data. It has been claiming the top spot since its arrival!

Check out the top 10 most-viewed OTT shows of 2025 as per Ormax’s half-yearly report.

Criminal Justice S4 (JioHotstar): 27.7 Million Aashram S3 Part 2 (Prime Video): 27.1 Million Panchayat S4 (Prime Video): 23.8 Million Special Ops 2 (JioHotstar): 21.6 Million Paatal Lok S2 (Prime Video): 16.8 Million Squid Game S3 (Netflix, India): 16.5 Million The Legend Of Hanuman S6 (JioHotstar): 16.2 Million The Royals (Netflix): 15.5 Million The Secret Of Shiledars (JioHotstar): 14.5 Million Chidiya Udd (JioHotstar): 13.7 Million

Kay Kay Menon’s Next Target!

Kay Kay Menon’s show will next target Panchayat season 4’s 23.8 million views, which is not that far. In doing so, Himmat Singh’s story would be the third most-viewed web series of 2025 on OTT.

Special Ops 2 OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 6.2 Million

Week 2: 10.5 Million

Week 3: 4.9 Million

Total: 21.6 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

