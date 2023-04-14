Television show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, enjoys a massive fan following. The actors of the show have now become household names, and the show has proved that the audience is now open to creative plots over regular saas-bahu saga. The daily soap has managed to hit the right chord of fans from all walks of life. Fans loved Anupama and Anuj’s adorable love story, however, they have now parted ways in the show and are trying to move on. As per reports, the show will soon witness major twists and turns that will leave the fans surprised. Scroll below to read the details!

In the current track, Anupama and Anuj are living separately after parting ways and leaving their fans heartbroken. The new track of the show is already getting mixed reactions from the audience as their hardcore fans can’t see them living separately. Now, fans can expect another big twist.

According to a report in TellyChakkar, Rupali Ganguly strarrer daily soap Anupamaa will soon take a leap of 4-5 years, when little Anu will be a little grown up, and some new characters will be introduced in the show. The report added that Anupamaa will be shown as a very confident person and will be quite successful in running the academy that she has opened. On the other hand, Anuj would be shown as happy but still incomplete without Anupama. The track will show Anuj living with Maaya and little Anu.

For the unversed, Anupama and Anuj headed for a divorce after they lost the custody of their daughter little Anu to her biological mother Maaya. Anuj blamed Anupama for the same and decided to leave her. Anupamaa pleaded with him not to break the marriage, but Anuj didn’t agree. The high-voltage divorce drama grabbed a lot of eyeballs, and now, fans are eagerly waiting for what’s new for them in the store.

Are you excited to watch the new track of Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa on Star Plus and Hotstar? It would be interesting to watch will destiny bring Anuj and Anupama back. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.

