What we always love about actress Shama Sikander is how she lives life to the fullest. Yes, be it a project or a vacation, Shama enjoys every moment of it and her latest picture welcoming the summer is also just to cool to miss. With the sun strongly setting up on us for a few months its high time we welcome the season of raising temperatures and doing it in style like Shama is something we strongly recommend.

Acing her bikini look by the pool in this picture we are totally loving Shama’s summer vibe. In fact, we think you should seriously take some fashion inspo from the actress for your next vacation to the beach. A bright coloured bikini paired with a stunning bikini wrap is surely something that would make heads turn.

Talking about her latest outing to the beach Shama Sikander says, “Ohh! I am an absolute beach baby. I totally love being in the water or spending time at the beach sunbathing.”

“And not just that, I even love dressing up for my beach outings, in fact, I carefully curate a wardrobe for each day when I am going to hit the beach. It is something I just love doing,” added Shama Sikander.

Well, we hope Shama Sikander keeps giving us amazing beach goals like these. Workwise Shama has been busy doing photoshoots and she is also reading a few scripts for web-shows and might share a big news with all of us soon.

