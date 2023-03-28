Kajol is one of the country’s most celebrated actresses and has done remarkable work in Hindi cinema. The actress is married to esteemed actor Ajay Devgn and shares two kids together named Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan. Her daughter Nysa is one of the most popular star kids in B-town, and in a recent interview, Kajol opened up about her 19-year-old daughter’s head-turning appearances in public and photoshoots and revealed that she’s proud of her. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kajol is one of Bollywood’s most brutally honest celebrities and never sugarcoats anything on a particular subject, whether you like her views or not. Now talking about Nysa, the beauty makes headlines every time she steps out in public and often, netizens troll her for her bold fashion sense.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kajol reacted to the popularity of her daughter Nysa and said, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do, and I will always support her.”

Kajol definitely is a fabulous mother. Meanwhile, Nysa Devgan’s quite popular on Instagram and has fan pages dedicated to her. Her own Instagram handle is private but we often get to see her glamorous side on her friends’ accounts, including Orry and Janhvi Kapoor.

Not just that, Nysa is often spotted donning designer brands, and we admire her absolutely chic dress sense.

What are your thoughts on Kajol opening up on her daughter Nysa’s public appearances? Tell us in the space below.

