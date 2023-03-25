Last evening, a Bollywood star shone brightly at Hungama Style Icon Awards. The event saw celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill, Ameesha Patel, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Mouni Roy among many others putting their best fashion foot forward.

While the fashion police hailed some actors’ fashion, others got trolled for their choices. One from the list is Ms Kapoor, who’s often in the news for grabbing netizens’ attention with her sartorial fashion choices.

Last night, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning as she opted for a shimmer floor-length gown with a se*y thigh-high slit, turtle neck and full sleeves. The actress tied her hair in a high ponytail with dramatic eyes and nude lips. Flaunting her sharp features, she kept her highlighter on point. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, she got trolled while getting compared to internet sensations Kylie Jenner and Uorfi Javed.

Commenting on the video, a troll wrote, “Surgery k baad logon me attitude kitna ajaata hai,” while another said “I don’t know why.. But Suhana khan, Ananya pandey or ye jahnvi kapoor ye teeno hi actress mjhe blkl acchi ni lagti.”

A third netizen called her “Kylie Jenner lite.”

A fourth user said, “Are but tumhari behan kaha hai urfiee.”

“Aajkal sabhi urfi se inspire ho rhe hain kya baat hai,” wrote a fifth user. While a few more said, “Uorfi lite,” “Uorfi lag rahi.” Check out the video below:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Mili, is now gearing for the release of Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. That apart, she also has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and South debut NTR 30 with Jr NTR in the pipeline.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor getting trolled? Do let us know.

