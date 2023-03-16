Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The newbie seems to be getting more camera-friendly as she’s now started to at least smile, if not interact with the media. She attended Alanna Panday’s wedding festivities last night and netizens couldn’t help but admire her saree look that they felt shelled out K3G vibes. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Ananya Panday’s cousin sister Alanna Panday is getting married to her boyfriend Ivor McCray in Mumbai. Along with family members like Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, paparazzi spotted Palak Tiwari, Anusha Dandekar, and sister Shibani Dandekar, among others, joining the celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suhana Khan was papped exiting the venue. She wore an ice-white see-through saree with rhinestone detailing all across it. She opted for a complimenting strappy blouse with a deep-plunging round neckline. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter opted for minimal accessories, including a silver clutch, and wore n*de tones for her makeup.

Netizens praised Suhana Khan in the comments section and couldn’t help but compare her to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

A user wrote, “Bohut S*xy lag rahi hai”

“Natural beauty 😍😍❤️❤️ @suhanakhan2,” another commented.

A netizen wrote, “She looks stunning!! Gives off 3KG Rani vibes”

“Suhana G Kati jahar lag rahi ho,” another wrote.

Take a look at the video featuring Suhana Khan below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Isn’t Suhana Khan looking like a Greek goddess?

Meanwhile, yesterday marked the sangeet ceremony of Alanna Panday. The guest list also included celebrities like Dino Morea, Tanisha Mukerji, Kim Sharma, Aaliyah Kashyap, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Maheep Kapoor and others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Bheed: Trailer Of Anubhav Sinha’s Film Pulled Down From YouTube Amid Backlash, Furious Netizens React “Mother Of Democracy… To Murder Of Democracy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News