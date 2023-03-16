It’s barely been a week since the makers of the upcoming film Bheed dropped the trailer on the internet. The provoking trailer starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles garnered millions of views on youtube. However, the trailer is no longer available, and some realised that link has been made private. This happened after the trailer received backlash for the film’s negative depiction of lockdown. Scroll below to read the details!

Directed by Anek fame Anubhav Sinha, Bheed will talk about the COVID-19-induced lockdown that had created havoc in the nation. As soon as the trailer was dropped on the internet, it was surrounded by many controversies. In fact, many slammed the filmmaker and called the film anti-national. Now, as per a new development, the trailer has been pulled down. However, there is no clarity from the makers as to what is the reason behind the move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Notably, when the first teaser of the film was released, it caused a huge uproar on social media as they perceived it as a sensational film because the lockdown was compared to the heartbreaking partition of 1947. However, when the trailer was released it received an encouraging response from the audience. But now, it is no longer available on youtube and fans are calling it unfair. Many pointed out, is it democracy?

One of the users wrote, “Undeclared emergency, media under control.”

Another wrote, “Mother of democracy has been modified to murder of democracy.”

“Kissa kursi ka.”

“Control the narrative, rule the country.”

“Shame! There must be another way to reach the people.”

The official trailer of the movie 'Bheed' is now private on Youtube after backlash. The movie is about the Covid lockdown mismanagement and the plight of the poor migrant labourers, who were forced to walk back home. Mother of democracy, ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/NeylMRDtQG — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) March 16, 2023

For the unversed, directed by veteran filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, Bheed will star Pankaj Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Krtitka Kamra, and Dia Mirza in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on March 24, 2023, which incidentally marks three years, since the country underwent the lockdown.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Admits Cheating In A Relationship To Kareena Kapoor Khan When Asked If He’s Been A ‘Makkaar’: “But As You Get Older…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News