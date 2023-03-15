After Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor treated his fans with Luv Ranjan directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. To promote the same, he appeared on his sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want season 4, where he spoke in depth about his past and present life. The actor, who married Alia Bhatt, last year, welcomed their first baby – a girl. Before marrying the love of his life, the actor was reportedly termed as the Casanova, who has dated multiple girls.

For the unversed, the actor reportedly had a relationship with Deepika Padukone, who had accused him of cheating on her after their breakup. Time and again, the actor even accepted cheating in a relationship which he regretted later.

During his latest appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want 4, Ranbir Kapoor, who came to promote his latest film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, was asked if he’s ever been a ‘makkaar’ in a relationship. Without any hesitation, he admitted and said that he had done but with time he realised to be honest with his partner. Scroll down to know what he said.

Ranbir Kapoor told Kareena Kapoor Khan, “Maine kiya hua hai ye, but as you get older you realise the more honest and open you are with your partner, the relationship becomes deeper and more meaningful.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Ranbir Kapoor also opened up about his parenting style. The actor revealed that he and Alia want to have Raha a normal childhood. He told Bebo, “We just want for her to have a normal upbringing. To go to school, to not make her feel too special, different around other children. She should just have a normal life. Other than that, there is no rule that, ‘Oh we want it this way.’ Raha should not grow up and after 4-5 years say, ‘Why are they not clicking me?’ She should not be saying that also! What if she comes one day and says, ‘See how much Jeh and Taimur get clicked! Mere toh koi photos he nahi le raha.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline. It is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

