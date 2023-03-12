Rashmika Mandanna has earned the tag of ‘national crush’ for a reason. After being a popular name in the down South, she got global recognition with her role of ‘Srivalli’ in Allu Arjun-led Pushpa: The Rise. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and never misses a chance to grab headlines for various reasons. Recently, the diva was in the news when reports of cricketer Shubman Gill having a ‘crush’ on Ms Mandanna surfaced on the web. Now the actress has reacted to the same.

A couple of days back, earlier during an interview, when Gill was asked about his favourite actress, he refrained from naming any other actress than the Pushpa star. However, when his statement went viral and made headlines, he took a U-turn and said he hadn’t given any such interview.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna made a fashion splash at Lakme Fashion Week, where she was seen dazzling in a saree. At the event, the actress happily obliged to pose for paps. During her appearances, the actress was seen blushing when a pap asked her about being ‘cricketers’ crush hinting at Shubman Gill’s recent interview.

Rashmika Mandanna looks shocked and embarrassed when she’s asked, “sabke crush ban gaye ho, cricketers log ke bhi crush ban gaye ho.”While the actress didn’t say a word, her facial expression said it all. Check out the video share by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the event, Rashmika Mandanna was seen wearing a black and gold saree with a heavily embellished blouse while wrapping the pallu around her arms. In accessories, she opted for statement earrings and a kadha. She rounded off her look with minimal makeup while tying her hair in a sleek bun.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She’s also shooting for Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun.

Must Read: RRR Star Jr NTR Gets Trolled Yet Again For His ‘American Accent’ By Netizens On Social Media, One Says “Accent Is Delightful, But Awkward…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News