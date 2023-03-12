Jr NTR and Ram Charan are in the US, attending Pre-Oscar events and meeting global celebrities. While Priyanka Chopra hosted Ram and his wife at their LA home, NTR met Preity Zinta and the actress took to her official Twitter handle to share their pictures together. It’s indeed a proud moment for the country as RRR’s along with two other films are nominated at the Oscars 2023. Amid the same, a clip of NTR’s interview is going viral where the netizens are yet again bashing him for his accent. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, a while ago RRR also won the Golden Globes award and the entire team attended the prestigious ceremony. Back then also, Ram and NTR were trolled for their accents during the interviews while labelling it as ‘fake’.

Now Entertainment Tonight shared a video of Jr NTR where he can be seen talking about Oscar nominations being added to the list of his accolades. The RRR actor replied, “I mean, what else could a film ask for? To be a part of the biggest celebration of cinema, globally.”

Jr NTR further said, “I mean, we are, I wouldn’t say nervous but I’m just waiting for it to happen, you know? I’m gonna walk as an Indian on that carpet with pride filled in my heart, carrying my nation in my heart.”

Take a look at his video below:

As soon as the clip was shared on social media, netizens started slamming Jr NTR for his accent and a user on Instagram commented, “Kitna fake accent maar raha hai bhai, thoda sharam kar.”

Another user commented, “Stop with the American accent already!!”

A third user commented, “fake accent junior bhai 😂”

A fourth user commented, “That accent is delightful,but awkward.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Jr NTR’s accent from his latest interview? Tell us in the space below.

