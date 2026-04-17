Pradeep Ranganathan has officially entered the 50-crore club globally with his latest release, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). However, the celebration might be short-lived as the film’s massive budget is a major hindrance to its success. After seven days at the global box office, the sci-fi romantic comedy stands at a gross collection of 50.76 crore. The film might end up as the lowest performer of Pradeep Ranganathan’s successful career!

While hitting the half-century mark is usually a cause for celebration, the film is currently struggling against its budget. With a reported budget of 60 crore, the film has only managed a budget recovery of 56.7% (through India Net collections). For the film to be in the safe zone, it needed a much stronger opening week performance.

Love Insurance Kompany Worldwide Box Office

The film is currently the least-grossing film of Pradeep Ranganathan’s career, with a gross collection of 50.76 crore worldwide. The overseas gross collection has crossed the 10 crore mark. However, it would be difficult for Pradeep Ranganathan to surpass his last theatrical release Dude!

Check out the box office collection of Pradeep Ranaganthan Films (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Love Today: 83.47 crore Dragon: 154 crore Dude: 114.5 crore Love Insurance Kompany: 50.76 crore

At the current pace, LIK faces an uphill battle to even surpass the lifetime collection of Love Today, which was made on a fraction of this film’s budget. It seems that the romantic comedy is heading towards losses, first in Pradeep Ranganathan‘s career!

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 7 days.

India Net Collection: 34.04 crore

India Gross Collection: 40.16 crore

Budget: 60 crore

Budget Recovery: 56.7%

Overseas Gross Collection: 10.6 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 50.76 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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