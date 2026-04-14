Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Day 4: Only 42.5% Budget Recovery

Pradeep Ranganathan has been a man with the Midas touch, with his last two films Dragon & Dude! The actor is currently facing his first major theatrical hurdle. After the smashing success of his last two films, all eyes were on Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) to complete his hat-trick of successful films at the box office! However, the Monday numbers paint a worrying picture for this romantic comedy.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Monday Hurdles!

The film, which enjoyed a steady, if not an explosive, opening weekend, faced the crucial Monday test. Unfortunately, the drop was steeper than anticipated. On Day 4, the film saw a lukewarm 20.3% occupancy on Monday across 3,721 shows. While the Tamil version continues to be the primary driver, the Telugu version is struggling to find its footing.

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, April 13, Monday, Love Insurance Kompany earned 3 crore at the box office. This represents a 60% drop from the previous day. For a film mounted on a substantial scale of 60 crore, this drop of more than 50% on the first Monday is usually a sign of trouble.

Check out the day-wise collection of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 7.05 crore

Day 2: 7.95 crore

Day 3: 7.7 crore

Day 4: 3 crore

Total: 25.50 crore

The concerning part of Pradeep Ranganathan‘s film is the recovery rate. With the reported 60 crore budget, the film has only managed to earn a net collection of 25.5 crore in four days, which is only 42.5% budget recovery!

Is Love Insurance Kompany A Hit?

Produced by Nayanthara, the film needs to stabilize immediately to reach the success mark. However, claiming the hit verdict will be difficult for Love Insurance Kompany as it needs to earn a total of 120 crore at the box office to be called a hit as per Koimoi’s parameters!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dacoit Box Office Day 4: Adivi Sesh Loses The Battle To Pradeep Ranganathan – Is There A Redemption Arc Left?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News