Within a short span of time, Pradeep Ranganathan has established himself as one of Kollywood’s most promising talents. In terms of box office success, his track record has stunned everyone. After making an acting debut in 2022, the actor has delivered back-to-back successful films at the Indian box office, and now, all eyes are set on the performance of his latest release, Love Insurance Kompany. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Pradeep Ranganathan is on a roll!

The actor made his debut in 2022 with Love Today. Made on a budget of just 5-6 crore, it amassed a solid 66.57 crore net at the Indian box office, thus emerging as a massive success. It was followed by Dragon (2025), which scored a brilliant 102.55 crore net against a reported budget of 35 crore. His third film, Dude (2025), earned 73.13 crore net against a reported cost of 35 crore.

As we can see, Pradeep Ranganathan delivered a hat-trick of successful films, which is simply amazing. His fourth film, Love Insurance Kompany, which was released in theaters on Friday (April 10), has also opened well, and in the first two days, it has scored 15 crore net. Such a start clearly indicates that Pradeep has built goodwill among the audience.

Pradeep’s winning streak is at risk?

Unlike Pradeep’s first three movies, the budget of Love Insurance Kompany is much higher, and while there’s no official word about it, the cost is said to be around 60 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 15 crore net so far at the Indian box office, thus recovering 25% of the budget. While the pace looks good, the film will need to perform well over the next few days to emerge victorious.

For those who don’t know, Love Insurance Kompany has opened to mixed reviews from critics, and initial word of mouth is also mixed. Such a reception might impact the film’s run on weekdays. If it witnesses much bigger drops on weekdays of the first week, it might struggle to recover its entire budget through domestic net collections.

So, Pradeep Ranganathan’s winning streak at the Indian box office is at risk due to the mixed reception of his latest release.

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