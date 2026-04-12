Pradeep Ranganathan has once again proven that he has the pulse of the youth! After a decent start, his latest offering, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), has shown a healthy upward trend on its second day. With positive word of mouth trickling in, the film is already walking towards the leader board of the Tamil box office!

Saturday’s Positive Trend

After opening to a respectable 7.05 crore on Friday, the film witnessed a jump on Saturday. With a total of 3,316 shows across the country, LIK recorded an overall occupancy of 36.05%. Evening and night shows saw significant spikes, particularly in urban centers.

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Day 2

On the second day, April 11, Saturday, Love Insurance Kompany earned 7.7 crore net collection in India, taking its two-day domestic total to 14.75 crore. The film managed to grow by approximately 9%, signaling that the target audience is embracing the film.

Check out the day-wise collection of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 7.05 crore

Day 2: 7.7 crore

Total: 14.75 crore

With a worldwide gross collection of 22.7 crore in just 48 hours, Love Insurance Kompany is officially the 6th Highest Grossing Tamil Film of 2026. With Sunday projections looking even stronger, it is expected to cross the 35 crore net mark in India by the end of its first weekend. The overseas market has also contributed a healthy 5.3 crore.

The official synopsis says, “A man who believes in old-school love meets Dheema, a woman embracing tech-driven romance. Their growing relationship challenges modern love norms and pits them against Suriyan, a powerful CEO of a love app.”

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 14.75 crore

India Gross Collection: 17.4 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 5.3 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 22.7 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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