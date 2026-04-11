Pradeep Ranganathan is proving to be the Golden Boy of the Tamil film industry! His latest outing, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), has lived up to the pre-release hype, ensuring a decent opening at the ticket window. Not only has it emerged as the second-biggest Tamil opener of the year, but it has also rewritten Pradeep Ranganathan’s personal records!

Stays Only Behind Parasakthi

The Kollywood box office in 2026 has been a roller coaster, but Pradeep Ranganathan’s film has managed to secure a premium spot on its opening day. Currently, it stays only behind Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, which opened with 12.35 crore net collection in India.

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Love Insurance Kompany raked in 7.05 crore net collection in India. The film isn’t just winning hearts in Tamil Nadu; the overseas audience has also shown up in numbers. On Day 1, the worldwide gross has already breached the double-digit mark.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s 2nd Best!

For Pradeep Ranganathan, the film marks his second-highest opening ever, comfortably beating his previous hit Dragon. However, he could not surpass Dude’s double-digit opening.

Check out the top 3 biggest openers of Pradeep Ranganathan at the box office (India Net Collection).

Dude: 10.5 crore Love Insurance Kompany: 7.05 crore Dragon: 6.5 crore

Eyes on the Global Top 5!

With a strong word of mouth and a positive trend in advance bookings for the weekend, Love Insurance Company is all set to storm into the Top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 globally. It currently has its sights set on Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil and With Love.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 83.92 crore Youth: 71.46 crore With Love: 39.74 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 38.75 crore

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office on the opening day.

India Net Collection: 7.05 crore

India Gross Collection: 8.31 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 2 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 10.31 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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