Adivi Sesh has officially started winning the North American market! His latest outing, Dacoit: A Love Story, has opened to a sensational response, proving once again that the actor knows how to win the audience. The film had decent hype, and the numbers are even better. The revenge drama kicked things off with a bang with its USA premiere. and locked in a final advance sale of $216.43K from 342 locations and 738 shows, selling over 13.4K tickets before the first screen even lit up.

The film cruised past expectations, heading toward a $325K+ premiere day. In doing so, Adivi Sesh has comfortably eclipsed his previous career best, Major, which stood at $270K. This is a massive leap forward for the star!

Dacoit North America Box Office

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur are clearly working like magic at the North American box office. When you combine the premieres with Day 1, the North America total stands at a solid $575K. If we look at the advance sales alone, Premiere + Day 1 Advance stood at $315K, which is almost 2.9 crore in INR. Meanwhile, the weekend advance sales for the film stand at $415K, which translates to almost 3.83 crore!

With a mixed word of mouth and a stylish presentation, the film is expected to maintain its grip over the weekend. Adivi Sesh has been making the right kind of noises internationally ever since he played Late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in his biopic Major.

By beating the opening of a patriotic heavy-hitter like Major, Dacoit establishes Adivi Sesh as a consistent number puller at the box office. Helmed by Shaniel Deo and rated 6.1 on IMDb, the film follows an angry convict seeking vengeance against his former girlfriend, who betrayed him.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dacoit Box Office Day 1: 4th Best Telugu Opening Of 2026 + Surpasses Adivi Sesh, Anurag Kashyap & Mrunal Thakur’s Last Theatrical Openings!

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