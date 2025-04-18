Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar, has finally wrapped up its theatrical run after minting an impressive collection. Released amid decent expectations, the film surprised everyone with its performance by crossing the 150 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. It surpassed Pradeep’s last theatrical release by a massive margin. Keep reading for the closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the Kollywood coming-of-age comedy-drama was theatrically released on February 21 in the original Tamil and Telugu-dubbed versions. Later, it was also released in Hindi. Upon its release, the film received a positive response from critics, with praise for the performances and the storyline. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth.

Dragon closes its run with a smashing total!

Right from the opening day, Dragon started its winning spree, and that continued for weeks. After earning 50.27 crores in the opening week, the film maintained strong momentum, and in the remaining days, it added another 52.28 crores. Overall, it ended its theatrical run by earning a solid 102.55 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it stands at 121 crore gross.

Overseas, Dragon earned a winning total of 33 crore gross, which is really impressive for a newbie. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the final worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 154 crore gross. Currently, it is the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 after Good Bad Ugly.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 102.55 crores

India gross- 121 crores

Overseas gross- 33 crores

Worldwide gross- 154 crores

Dragon VS Love Today

For those who don’t know, Pradeep Ranganathan made his debut with Love Today, which was released in 2022. Globally, it was a huge success and earned a smashing 83.55 crore gross. Dragon marked Pradeep’s second film. If a comparison is made, his latest release surpassed his debut film by 84.32% more earnings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World North America Box Office: Becomes 2nd Film Of 2025 To Hit The $200 Million Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News