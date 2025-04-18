Once upon a time, the Fantastic Beasts franchise had all the sparkle of a fresh wand from Ollivanders and the hype of a Quidditch World Cup. It was supposed to be the magical comeback after Harry Potter’s final bow, more spells, more beasts, more Dumbledore. But somewhere between Nifflers and Grindelwalds, the magic started fizzling out. The first film had fans excited, enchanted, and maybe emotionally invested in Newt’s socially awkward charm.

But by the time Part 3 rolled around, even die-hard Potterheads were like, “Wait, we’re still doing this?” Plot confusion, recast drama, and many lore dumps turned the once-promising prequel into a cinematic shrug. What started as a five-film epic suddenly felt like it needed a Time-Turner to stay relevant. Whether it was franchise fatigue or too many unanswered questions, one thing’s clear: this magical adventure took a serious tumble. And no, not even a phoenix could rise from these ashes, at least not yet.

How Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald Destroyed The Saga?

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hit theaters with big expectations, and let’s be honest, it didn’t quite pull off the magic. While the first movie had everyone buzzing about Newt Scamander and the wonders of the Wizarding World’s prequel, the sequel had a bit of a rough landing.

It kicked off with a solid $62.25 million domestically, a dip from the original’s $74.4 million, though the international market still came through with $191 million. The global total of $655 million wasn’t terrible (Box Office Mojo), but compared to the first movie’s $816 million (Box Office Mojo), it felt like a bit of a crash landing. Critics weren’t impressed either, with Rotten Tomatoes slapping it with a 40%, and audience reactions weren’t all glowing. A B+ from Cinemascore for a Harry Potter franchise film? Ouch.

So, what happened? For one, the plot felt like a tangled mess of magical lore, random character arcs, and fan service that only hardcore fans could appreciate. Expecting a fun adventure, casual viewers probably ended up lost in the maze of obscure references and confusing side stories. And let’s not forget the drama surrounding Johnny Depp’s casting as Grindelwald, which overshadowed the excitement around the actual film.

While Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was a magical (pun intended) introduction to a new chapter of the Wizarding World, Crimes of Grindelwald felt more like a filler episode in a saga that was stretching a bit too thin. The reviews were tough, and the box office showed it.

How Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Is Worst Harry Potter Movie Ever?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was supposed to bring the magic back, but it ended up struggling at the box office like a spell gone wrong. Despite the excitement over the epic Dumbledore vs. Grindelwald showdown, the film’s worldwide box office total of $407M left much to be desired (Box Office Mojo), especially compared to the highs of the Harry Potter series. Breaking it down: it earned $95M domestically, only 23.5% of its total, while international audiences contributed a hefty 76.5%, totaling $311M.

So, what went wrong? Well, for starters, the movie didn’t quite capture the same sense of wonder that made Harry Potter so magical. With an overemphasis on the political wizarding drama and not enough on the titular “Fantastic Beasts,” fans were left disappointed. After Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald dropped the bombshell about

Credence’s family, the narrative seemed to get even more convoluted, pushing audiences further away.

To make things worse, behind-the-scenes controversies weighed heavily on the film. Johnny Depp’s recasting as Grindelwald with Mads Mikkelsen wasn’t just a change in actors but also a point of contention for many fans. Ezra Miller’s ongoing legal issues didn’t help either. And let’s not forget the dark cloud of J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments hanging over the franchise, which alienated much of the fanbase.

With mixed reviews and an identity crisis, The Secrets of Dumbledore couldn’t regain the magic of its predecessors. The Wizarding World might need a powerful new spell if it’s going to reclaim its place in movie history.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

