Ghosts, demons, and creepy dolls! If you’ve ever jumped out of your seat thanks to a flickering light or an eerie whisper, you probably have The Conjuring Universe to thank. Kicking off in 2013 with the spine-tingling The Conjuring, this haunted franchise has been cashing in on your nightmares ever since.

Based on the real-life cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren (the OG ghostbusters), these films mix supernatural chaos with just enough “based on a true story” vibes to send shivers down your spine. With eight films, some terrifying, some not so much, this horror empire has scared its way to the top of the box office.

Whether it’s Annabelle being creepy again or a demonic nun lurking in the shadows, people keep showing up, popcorn in hand, ready to scream. So, which movie scared up the most cash? Grab your crucifix and find out as we rank The Conjuring universe films by worldwide box office!

1. Nun — $366M

Holy smokes, literally. The Nun might have the worst reviews in the franchise, but that didn’t stop it from summoning a whopping $366M globally. Set in a haunted Romanian abbey (because, of course), this 2018 creepfest throws a priest and a novice nun into the demonic playground of Valak, the gothic nightmare in a habit.

Taissa Farmiga leads the charge, battling evil in ways that definitely wouldn’t fly in Sunday school. Creepy nuns, haunted halls, and a plot that’s basically “Don’t go in there!” The Nun proves that jump scares and holy water are a profitable combo. Critics may have prayed for mercy, but audiences showed up in droves. (Box Office Mojo)

2. The Conjuring 2 — $322M

The Warrens are back, baby, and the ghosts are louder, angrier, and British. The Conjuring 2 leveled up the scares and the box office, earning $322M worldwide and delivering one of the most loved sequels in horror history.

Set in 1970s England, this film dives into the infamous Enfield poltergeist case, where a little girl becomes the target of something far nastier than a cranky spirit. There’s a haunted rocking chair, a demonic nun cameo (hey Valak!), and the world’s most stressful game of peekaboo. James Wan once again nails the eerie vibe, and Patrick Wilson serenades a ghost. If that’s not iconic horror, what is? (Box Office Mojo)

3. The Conjuring — $320M

Here’s the film that launched a thousand haunted spin-offs, and probably made you sleep with the lights on. The Conjuring wasn’t just a horror movie. It was a cultural event.

With $320M in box office chills, this 2013 gem took the real-life Warrens’ creepiest case and turned it into pure nightmare fuel. A haunted farmhouse, an exorcism, and a game of hide-and-clap that still ruins lives? Check, check, and check. James Wan’s direction plus Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s chemistry, made this a masterclass in tension. It’s scary, stylish, and still one of the best horror films of the 2010s. Also, never buy antique music boxes. (Box Office Mojo)

4. Annabelle: Creation — $306M

Annabelle: Creation gave us what we never asked for but totally loved, an origin story for a haunted doll no one should ever touch. Yet it somehow worked! This 2017 flick raked in over $306M and delivered some solid scares with a killer backstory.

A grieving dollmaker, an orphanage, and one demonically gifted doll come together for a horror rollercoaster that’s creepy, tragic, and wildly entertaining. Director David F. Sandberg injects real heart into the chaos and delivers terrifying hallway sequences that make you want to burn every doll in your house. Who knew watching evil evolve from wooden eyes could be so satisfying? (Box Office Mojo)

5. The Nun II — $269M

Valak returned for seconds, and fans lined up to get scared again. The Nun II is the eighth installment in the franchise and pulled in $269M (and counting). Set four years after the first film, this one sends Sister Irene on another supernatural scavenger hunt involving haunted schools and ancient relics.

Taissa Farmiga returns with her best “I’m so done with demons” face, while Valak gets even more creative with jump scares. Is the plot a bit bonkers? Yes. Are the visuals gloriously ghoulish? Also yes. The Nun II proves evil habits die hard, and apparently, they also pay very well. (Box Office Mojo)

6. Annabelle — $257M

Before she had a spooky origin, Annabelle was just a nightmare with a porcelain face and way too much screen time. This 2014 film gave the creepy doll her own moment in the spotlight and earned $257M worldwide, despite lukewarm reviews.

Think of it as a horror version of “don’t bring junk home from antique stores.” A young couple gets stuck with Annabelle, and she unleashes absolute chaos on their lives. There are cults, hauntings, and enough demonic activity to make you toss your stuffed animals out. The plot’s a bit wobbly, but the scares? Sharp enough to make your couch your new safe zone. (Box Office Mojo)

7. Annabelle Comes Home — $231M

Annabelle Comes Home is basically a horror sleepover inside the Warrens’ spooky basement, and she invites all her ghostly friends. This 2019 flick earned $231M worldwide and might just be the franchise’s most fun installment. When babysitting turns into battling vengeful spirits, Judy Warren and her friends face off against haunted coins, cursed samurai armor, and that doll.

It’s like a paranormal escape room, except no one’s escaping and everyone’s probably traumatized. It’s spooky-lite compared to other entries, but the ensemble cast and creative scares make it a worthy (and wildly entertaining) entry. Lesson learned: lock your haunted artifacts better. (Box Office Mojo)

8. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It — $206M

With a title that sounds like a metal album and a premise ripped from real headlines, The Devil Made Me Do It brought the Warrens back in 2021, post-COVID delays and all. Based on the chilling case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who claimed demonic possession during a murder trial, this film leaned more into crime thriller territory than haunted house horror.

Still, it pulled in a hefty $206M globally. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga remain the franchise’s soul, anchoring the chaos with genuine heart. Naturally, it’s less about flickering lights and more about moral dilemmas, with a side of demon-jumping. (Box Office Mojo)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

