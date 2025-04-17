Frozen II had some massive snow boots to fill, and it didn’t just walk, it skated its way into Disney history. The sequel to the 2013 cultural phenomenon brought back Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven for another magical journey, this time diving deeper into the sisters’ past and the origins of Elsa’s powers. The stakes were higher, the soundtrack even more ambitious (yes, “Into the Unknown” tried its best to dethrone “Let It Go”), and the animation? Absolutely stunning.

Critics may not have showered it with the same level of praise as the original, but fans around the globe couldn’t resist one more trip to Arendelle. Whether it was the mystery of Ahtohallan, Olaf’s hilarious existentialism, or Elsa’s glow-up in that show-stopping dress, Frozen II had enough heart, spectacle, and catchy tunes to keep audiences coming back. So how did it end up breaking records even with chillier reviews? Let’s unpack the magic.

Frozen 2 made it rain at the box office

When Frozen 2 hit theatres in 2019, it was a certified blizzard of cash. The sequel to Disney’s mega-hit raked in over $1.45 billion worldwide, (Box Office Mojo), becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Elsa and Anna weren’t just melting hearts, they were melting the box office. Kids wanted it, parents endured it, and Disney laughed all the way to the bank. Merch sales? Off the charts. Elsa dolls, singing snowmen, and reindeer onesies practically flew off shelves like Olaf in a snowstorm.

But while audiences were ready to belt out new tunes like “Into the Unknown,” critics weren’t fully onboard with this frosty follow-up. Sure, the animation was stunning and the songs were catchy enough to get stuck in your head until 2025, but many felt the story was, well, kind of icy. The plot tried to be deeper and more mature, diving into Elsa’s past and magical origins, but ended up a little tangled in its own snowflakes. Critics called it “overstuffed,” “confusing,” and said it lacked the emotional punch of the first film.

Still, the numbers speak louder than the reviews. While Rotten Tomatoes gave it a respectable 77%, fans were too busy booking repeat viewings and humming the soundtrack on loop. Bottom line? Frozen 2 proved that even a lukewarm critical reception can’t freeze a franchise this powerful. Let it go? Nah, audiences held on tight, and Disney got a box office blizzard to prove it.

Is Frozen II Still Highest Grossing Animated Movie?

Well, Frozen II had a good run but it looks like Elsa’s billion-dollar crown just melted. After reigning as the highest-grossing animated film with $1.45 billion, our icy queen has been dethroned not once, but twice.

First came Inside Out 2 in 2024, with Joy and Anxiety tagging along for an emotional rollercoaster that laughed, cried, and cashed in to a massive $1.698 billion (Box Office Mojo) worldwide. Riley’s teen emotions had the whole planet feeling things (and buying tickets). It practically doubled the original Inside Out’s earnings and became Pixar’s biggest flex ever.

But the real shocker? China’s Ne Zha 2, a fantasy epic most Western audiences didn’t even see coming, stormed the charts in 2025 with an estimated $1.89 billion (and counting) (Box Office Mojo). This Mandarin-language hit took ancient legends, fierce dragon kings, and jaw-dropping animation and turned them into global box office gold.

So yeah, Frozen II is now chilling at #3. Still impressive, but the throne has new tenants. Disney can dry its royal tears knowing it still owns Inside Out 2. As for Ne Zha 2? It might just be the dark horse (or fire-breathing dragon) of animated cinema supremacy.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

