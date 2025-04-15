Denis Villeneuve has a deep-rooted obsession with James Bond, and it turns out he was desperate for his shot at the 007 franchise. The Dune director, fresh off the release of his epic sci-fi adaptation, revealed his fascination with the iconic spy back to his childhood. But don’t get it twisted: he wasn’t just talking about any Bond movie. He was talking about stepping into the director’s chair for the series that had shaped his love for cinema.

When asked about the possibility of taking the reins of a future Bond film, Villeneuve wasted no time jumping at the chance. “Frankly—and I can’t believe I would say that—but the answer would be a massive yes,” he said on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, per Variety.

The French-Canadian director clearly said he would love nothing more than to direct a Bond movie despite the hefty challenge it would present. Denis Villeneuve isn’t just a fan; he knows that following Craig’s Bond is tough. He called Craig’s portrayal “unmatchable” and “the ultimate James Bond,” but he’s excited about the franchise’s next chapter, especially with No Time to Die hitting theaters.

For Denis Villeneuve, the chance to direct a Bond film would be an honor. “It would be a massive privilege,” he confessed on the podcast. After Blade Runner 2049’s mixed reception in 2017, Villeneuve had a renewed understanding of taking on such a beloved franchise. “It’s really a massive privilege,” he reiterated, adding that while it’d be a dream, he wasn’t rushing to sign on just yet.

“One thing at a time, I’m tired,” he asserted. In other words, while Bond remains a dream project, Villeneuve wasn’t about to dive in immediately. Denis Villeneuve’s desire to direct a Bond film shows just how deeply the 007 legacy resonates with him. His passion for the character and the franchise’s history is clear, and his love for Bond isn’t fading.

