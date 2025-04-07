Behind the scenes, it’s been a total shake-up. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli handed James Bond’s creative wheel over to Amazon, and that move alone stirred the pot big time. Now, rumors are flying that the next Bond movie has found its director, and it’s none other than Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón.

Yep, the guy behind Gravity and Roma might just be the one steering the next Bond flick into new territory. No tuxedos have been fitted yet, still no official word on who’ll play the next Bond, but if this director buzz is true, we might be getting a very different kind of 007. So, what exactly did Cuarón say? Let’s break it down.

What Does Alfonso Cuarón Said About Next James Bond Movie?

While the search for the next James Bond is still dragging on like a never-ending MI6 stakeout, it looks like Amazon might have found its man behind the camera. According to a spicy little scoop from film editor and distributor @Simon___Robert on X (aka Twitter), Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón is officially in talks to direct the next Bond flick. Yep, the Gravity guy. The Children of Men genius. The man who gave us the coolest Harry Potter movie.

During a recent masterclass event at the Paris Cinéma Club, Cuarón reportedly admitted that he’s very much considering stepping into the world of shaken martinis and international espionage. He said (in translation), “There is indeed this project under discussion, and I have a desire — if it happens — to revisit this story in my own way.” No tuxedo has been tailored yet, but this sounds very promising. If Amazon seals the deal, it would kick off the rebooted Bond era with a ten-time Oscar-winning filmmaker at the helm. Now that’s a power move.

Who Will Cast As James Bond?

The million-dollar question, who’s slipping into the tux next? While the Internet’s been busy throwing out names like confetti (hello, Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson stans), producer Barbara Broccoli just dropped some tea that gives us a clearer picture of the next 007.

In a chat with The Independent, Broccoli confirmed the new Bond will definitely be a man, likely in his 30s, and no, he doesn’t have to be white (finally, some range!). But here’s the kicker, whoever takes the role needs to sign up for the long haul, like a full decade of spy life. Gadgets, globe-trotting, brooding, and martinis, shaken, not stirred, for ten whole years.

Broccoli even braced fans for initial backlash, reminding us how everyone freaked out when Daniel Craig was cast. Her message? Trust the process. Meanwhile, fellow producer Michael G. Wilson teased that this next Bond era will take the franchise in a fresh direction. So while we still don’t have a name, we do know the next Bond won’t just be a pretty face, he’ll be a reinvention. New Bond, new vibe. Stay tuned, because the reveal could drop any day, and the Internet will definitely lose its mind.

