The name of Dwayne Johnson resonates among audiences as a true superstar. Johnson managed to nail every field he ventured into from wrestling to acting. Among so much glitz and glamour surrounding the superstar, one could have hardly imagined that he too had a depressive phase in his life. The former WWE champ however had to go through quite some rough time before he managed to reach his current status.

Johnson’s rise to fame was never an easy journey to begin with. His childhood was full of instability, as he was kicked out of his home at 14. Reminiscing the time, The Rock shared how traumatizing the event was as he watched his mother cry out helplessly. The Jumanji star also expressed frustration with his dad who was never there for him when required and had to relocate so frequently that it became difficult for Johnson to make friends. “I didn’t want to do a thing. I didn’t want to go anywhere. I was crying constantly. Eventually, you reach a point where you are all cried out,” he recalled, as retrieved via The Hollywood Reporter.

Amid so much happening around a young boy, Johnson couldn’t help but feel hopeless. The superstar shared how his life was being influenced in such a drastic manner by factors that were way beyond his control. But these turbulent times served as a motivation for him to work out and build upon his current characteristic muscular body, as this was the only thing at that point that he could control.

Despite boasting a full football scholarship to the University of Miami, Johnson failed to become an NFL football player thanks to his injuries. His childhood dream was now practically shattered to pieces, instilling a feeling of pessimism inside him. The Rock remarked, “I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know why I didn’t want to do anything. I had never experienced anything like that… It’s one thing when you go through an injury and depression. It’s another when you walk away and say, ‘F**k it.’”

Despite all this, Johnson managed to get signed by the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders. He was paid $250 per week and had to share a room with 3 other players. He had to survive eating ramen and spaghetti as he slept on dirty mattresses. Then finally his worst day knocked on his door and he was thrown out of the team because he was not good enough to compete.

“The dreams I had, they’re dashed. There is no more football. My relationship was crushed. That was my absolute worst time,” Johnson explained.

Dwayne Johnson managed to find his passion for wrestling during his worst days, embarking on a journey to rise to fame under his ring name, The Rock. Over time, things began to align—thanks to Johnson’s relentless hard work and determination—shaping him into the global sensation we know today.

