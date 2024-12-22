The Rock does his own stunts whenever possible. But back on the set of his first movie, The Scorpion King, things took an unexpected turn. In one high-octane scene where he was supposed to deliver a punch, The Rock—known for his wrestling chops—ended up hitting his stuntman for real. Not the kind of punch you feign in WWE but an honest-to-goodness full-force hit. Ouch.

Naturally, Johnson felt terrible about it. He wasn’t just a massive action star; he was also The Rock, the guy who would never let a fellow colleague down. So, instead of just a simple apology, he went all out. He bought the stuntman a Rolex watch. Yes, you heard that right—a Rolex.

The stuntman, no spring chicken, certainly felt the sting of that encounter. Taking a legit punch from a WWE superstar turned Hollywood action hero isn’t something anyone would sign up for. But The Rock’s gesture showed his commitment to making amends—not just with words, but with actions that went above and beyond.

The story resurfaced when Johnson shared the incident on The Graham Norton Show. Norton, with his quick wit, humorously probed if stuntmen might now throw themselves into harm’s way hoping for a free Rolex from The Rock. Johnson laughed, admitting that the news got enough press attention to prompt some stuntmen to lean in a little closer on set. When Norton joked about the idea, saying, “No, no, I can tell the time right now,” the humor lightened the mood but highlighted Johnson’s commitment to loyalty and camaraderie in the industry.

Dwayne Johnson didn’t just become a Hollywood A-lister; he became a symbol of a big brother figure, the guy who’s known for loyalty and protection. From Fast & Furious stunts to hilarious comedies like Jumanji, he’s made a name as a guy who values people around him, not just on set but behind the scenes too.

But even Johnson, known for his grit and charisma, has had moments where things went sideways. In The Scorpion King, an honest mistake turned into an opportunity for him to show the kind of respect he’s known for. It wasn’t just about a hit; it was about respect, integrity, and responsibility.

Johnson’s apology became a story of accountability and camaraderie—one stuntman, an accidental punch, and a Rolex watch transforming an on-set mishap into a testament of commitment. It became a quirky, memorable Hollywood moment that showed The Rock wasn’t just a force on screen but a man who carried his humility into every interaction.

So, while The Scorpion King may have been about epic battles and high stakes, this behind-the-scenes moment was about heart. Dwayne Johnson didn’t just punch through action scenes; he punched through expectations, showing that success in Hollywood is not just about the glitz but about having your people’s back—always.

