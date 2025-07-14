Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik as expected, did not grow much on Sunday at the ticket window. After the weekend, the total ticket sales of the film on BMS stands at a total of 257.65K sold tickets. The action drama on Sunday, registered a ticket sale of 75.8K.

Rajkummar Rao Stays Below Jurassic World’s Ticket Sales

On Sunday, July 13, Rajkummar Rao’s film was the highest-selling Indian film on BMS. Coming very close to it was Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, which sold almost 70K tickets. In fact, it stayed below the Hollywood release Jurassic World Rebirth, which registered a ticket sale of 119.29K.

Maalik Box Office Weekend Ticket Sales

Including the pre-sales, Maalik registered a ticket sale of 257.65K during its first weekend on BookMyShow. It failed to beat the weekend sales of the last two releases Metro In Dino’s 339K, and Maa‘s 313K.

Rajkummar Rao Surpasses 11 Bollywood Releases!

Despite failing to enter the top 10-weekend ticket sales for a Bollywood film in 2025, Rajkummar Rao’s action drama has still surpassed 11 Bollywood releases including Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency & Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani re-release.

Maalik: 257.65K Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: 291K Emergency: 264K The Diplomat: 240K Badass Ravi Kumar: 199K Fateh: 161K Azaad: 96K Loveyapa: 94K CrazyXY: 90K Mere Husband Ki Biwi : 90K Kap kapiii: 19K KesariVeer: 7K

Will Rajkummar Rao Beat Bhool Chuk Maaf?

It would be interesting to see if Rajummar Rao will beat the lifetime ticket sales of his last theatrical release – Bhool Chuk Maaf. The romantic comedy, also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, registered a total ticket sales of 1.18 million on BookMyShow. But Maalik needs to maintain a decent pace over the week to surpass this figure!

