Box Office: Most Profitable Indian Films Of 2025: Vicky Kaushal Dethroned & Pushed To #2

Indian films have been doing great at the box office in the year 2025 but in this batch of Indian films, Bollywood films have lagged way behind when it comes to churning out profit at the box office. In 2025, only three Bollywood films have entered the profit-making zone – Chhaava, Raid 2, and Sitaare Zameen Par.

Chhaava – Only Hit Bollywood Film Of 2025

Vicky Kaushal’s period drama is the only hit Bollywood film of 2025 at the box office. In fact, it was ruling as the most profitable Indian film of 2025 as well at the box office. But, it has been dethroned and pushed to the second spot by an unexpected arrival!

Superstars Fail To Make A Mark!

Interestingly, while superstars Mohanlal and Aamir Khan won with their films and also entered the profit making zone, they failed to enter the top 10 profit making Indian films of the year. In fact, they are far away from the spot!

Bou Buttu Bhuta – Most Profitable Indian Film of 2025

Bou Buttu Bhuta is the most profitable Indian film of 2025 at the box office. The Odia horror film is making a mark at the box office and has created history, becoming the highest-grossing Odia film ever! Mounted on a budget of 2 – 3 crore, it has managed to churn our a profit of 667% – 411.33%.

Umbarro Enters Top 3 Most Profitable Films Of 2025

Umbarro has also made a mark for itself as the 3rd most profitable Indian film of 2025. The Gujarati film is mounted on a budget of 4 crore, and it earned 14.68 crore in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 367%. It pushed Rekhachithram out of the top 3.

Check out the most profitable Indian films of 2025, along with their reported budgets, net box office collection in India, and profit.

Bou Buttu Bhuta : Odia | 2-3 crore | 14.38 crore | 667% – 411.33% Chhaava: Hindi | 130 crore | 615.39 crore | 373.37% Umbarro: Gujarat | 4 crore | 14.68 crore | 367% Rekhachithram: Malayalam | 6 crore | 27 crore | 350% Court: State VS A Nobody: Telugu | 10 crore | 40.6 crore | 306% | Super Hit Maaman: Tamil | 10 crore | 38.9 crore | 289% Tourist Family: Tamil | 16 crore | 61.55 crore | 284.6% Sankranthiki Vasthunam: Telugu | 50 crore | 186.9 crore | 273.8% | Super Hit Alappuzha Gymkhana : Malayalam | 12 crore | 44.27 crore | 268.92%68 Madha Gaja Raja: Tamil | 15 crore | 48.7 crore | 224.6%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

